  • Austin explosions: No 2nd suspicious package found at Texas FedEx facility, police chief says

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SCHERTZ, Texas - A package destined for Austin exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground delivery facility in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, according to federal authorities.

    San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the Austin American-Statesman that a second suspicious package was found at the facility Tuesday, but he later said he misspoke.

     

