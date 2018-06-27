Antwon Rose shooting: Police officer charged with criminal homicide

PITTSBURGH - Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Pittsburgh’s WPXI has confirmed.
We'll bring you the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Allegheny County police officials said that Rose was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in East Pittsburgh around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday because it fit the description of a car seen fleeing the area of a shooting in the nearby borough of North Braddock.
As an officer handcuffed the driver of the car, which investigators said had bullet damage to the back window, Rose and a second 17-year-old passenger got out of the car and ran.
Rose, who police officials said was shot three times, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh in the days following the shooting.
On Thursday, traffic was brought to a standstill as protesters spilled onto Pittsburgh’s Parkway East.
Three videos showing the drive-by shooting have surfaced since it happened, according to WPXI.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}