Antwon Rose shooting: Police officer charged with criminal homicide

    PITTSBURGH - Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Pittsburgh’s WPXI has confirmed.

    Allegheny County police officials said that Rose was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in East Pittsburgh around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday because it fit the description of a car seen fleeing the area of a shooting in the nearby borough of North Braddock. 

    As an officer handcuffed the driver of the car, which investigators said had bullet damage to the back window, Rose and a second 17-year-old passenger got out of the car and ran. 

    Rose, who police officials said was shot three times, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

    Protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh in the days following the shooting.

    On Thursday, traffic was brought to a standstill as protesters spilled onto Pittsburgh’s Parkway East. 
    Three videos showing the drive-by shooting have surfaced since it happened, according to WPXI.

