Actress Katherine Helmond, of 'Soap,' 'Who's the Boss,' dies at 89

Actress Katherine Helmond has died, according to multiple reports. She was 89.
Citing her talent agency, entertainment news site The Blast reported Friday that Helmond died Feb. 23, citing her talent agency.
Officials with the agency, APA, told The Hollywood Reporter that Helmond died at her home in Los Angeles of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
The actress was best known for her portrayal from 1977 to 1981 of Jessica Tate on the sitcom "Soap," and for her co-starring role as Mona Robinson from 1984 to 1992 on "Who's the Boss?" She also played Doris Sherman on "Coach" from 1995 to 1997 and appeared from 1996 to 2004 on "Everybody Loves Raymond," as Lois Whelan. She most recently voiced the character Lizzie in Disney Pixar's "Cars" movie franchise.
Her work, which spanned decades and included credits in dozens of television shows and films, garnered her seven Emmy nominations.
