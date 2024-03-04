6 Georgians steal $90K worth of items from major retailers in over 70 separate thefts: Officials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six members of an organized retail theft ring were arrested after allegedly stealing almost $90,000 worth of merchandise from major retailers in northeast Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began in August 2022 after multiple retailers started complaining.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the suspects, all from Georgia, would travel to Florida weekly to steal items from retailers using self-checkout lanes.

Florida officials state that when the suspects used the self-checkout, they would make only partial payments before leaving stores with added merchandise.

The thefts occurred at stores in Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Columbia, Volusia, Alachua, and Flagler counties. Florida agents say the theft ring is responsible for over 70 separate thefts over the past 18 months.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation led to the following arrests:

Robert Thad Bryant III, 40, Kingsland, Georgia was booked into Putnam County Jail on one count of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), 49 counts of grand theft, and seven counts of petit theft.

Kimberly Michelle Thompson, 46, of Kingsland, Georgia was booked into Clay County Jail on one count of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

Brian Lee Wallace, 42, of Kingsland, Georgia was booked into the Clay County Jail for eight counts of grand theft and one count of petit theft. He has since bonded out.

Christopher Neal Coats, 41, of St. Mary’s, Georgia was booked into Clay County Jail on five counts of grand theft, and two counts of petit theft.

Mary Lynn Corwin, 50, of Kingsland, Georgia was booked into Clay County Jail with three counts of grand theft and one count of petit theft. She has since bonded out.

Ryan Lee Mullis, 44, of Kingsland, Georgia was booked into the Bacon County, Georgia jail on one count of grand theft and two counts of petit theft.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“In Florida, we will not allow criminals to travel into our state and get away with organized retail theft. The members of this ring stole nearly $90,000 worth of merchandise from retailers in more than 70 separate thefts. Thanks to our law enforcement partners and statewide prosecutors, these six defendants face serious felony charges.”

Moody’s office will prosecute this case.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Childhood cancer survivors share their stories on Capitol Hill (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group