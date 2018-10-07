20 people killed in limousine accident in upstate New York, authorities say

ALBANY, NY - Twenty people were killed in a limousine accident in upstate New York, police said Sunday.
The deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon in Schoharie, which is about 40 miles from Albany, and led to several people killed, according to the New York State Police.
The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate. It said a limousine was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
"NTSB launching go-team today to limo crash near Albany, NY. More details to come," the agency announced on Twitter Sunday morning.
The Associated Press reported the crashed occurred near a popular upstate New York tourist spot.
New York State Police announced the number of fatalities Sunday morning. None of the names were released pending notification of the victims' families.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A, police said. In addition to police, the town's sheriff's office and fire and EMS teams responded to the accident, state police said.
“What we can tell you at this point is that it is a two-vehicle, multi fatalities as a result of this crash," Captain Richard O’Brien of the New York State Police told ABC station WTEN Saturday. "The investigation is very preliminary. It’s in its infancy stages.”
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
