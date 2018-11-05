Technology allows police departments to unlock iPhones, download data

A secret iPhone hacking device, used by law enforcement agencies, is being paid for with your tax dollars.
It’s called GrayKey, a device that unlocks newer model iPhones and downloads the data. The technology is shrouded in secrecy and Apple Inc. has made shutting the device down a priority.
Reporter Paige Kelton from WSB-TV’s sister station, Action News Jax, dug through a 400-page Georgia Bureau of Investigation report into the night suspended Glynn County Police Lt. Cory Sasser killed his estranged wife Katie Sasser, her friend John Hall Jr. and then committed suicide.
In the report, she found an obscure reference to something we now know is GrayKey technology.
Agents, unable to unlock Sasser’s iPhone X after his death, reached out to a GBI forensics investigator who admitted the agency had “recently acquired equipment that might unlock the iPhone.”
The agency then obtained this search warrant, granting agents access to the data.
"There's no such thing as a back door that only one person can use,” says Thomas Reed of anti-malware software company Malwarebytes.
Reed published the only picture we have of the GrayKey device, adding he was tipped off by a member of law enforcement who was uncomfortable with what the key could do.
"He felt like the public had a right to know about that. That it shouldn't be a secret,” Reed said.
