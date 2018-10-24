Sick puppies, filthy kennels at local animal shelter concerns volunteers

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Matted fur, filthy kennels, and puppies sick and underweight, up for adoption, are what volunteers describe the conditions of a local shelter as.
They say that is the norm at the Hall County Animal Shelter.
Their concerns center around what they call a lack of care for the animals and an absence of leadership.
"I’ve seen animals on the floor with fleas on them, feces in the cages, no water, mats, sticks in their fur,” volunteer Katie Grant said.
Grant and six other Hall County Animal Shelter volunteers say their cry for help was sitting down with Channel 2 Action News to tell us about their desperate fight to help the animals.
“They don’t get out, you know, until us volunteers take them out,” volunteer Dean Sileo said.
Sileo has been a volunteer for five years and runs new volunteer orientations.
"(We’re) dealing with, you know, bowls that aren’t clean, cages that aren't cleaned properly, you know, poop stuck on their fur,” Sileo said.
