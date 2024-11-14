On the job hunt? Watch out for cybercriminals using AI to trick you with fake ‘dream jobs’

ATLANTA — College students, stay-at-home parents and retirees: Those are groups who are falling victim to a new, aggressive breed of cybercriminals.

Bill Tatters, 60, is on disability, but really wants to work. Earlier this year, he received a text about a job he could do from home.

“They said, ‘It’s simple. You test these apps for developers.’”

The opportunity seemed to be a perfect fit.

“I did it a couple of times. I made $100 each time in two days, so I thought, ‘This is pretty good,’” Tatters said.

He was asked to transfer money from his bank account into a Cash App account, then purchase cryptocurrency.

“I got my money back the first two times.”

But by the time Tatters realized what was happening, it was too late. He was out more than $3,000, the result of an elaborate scam.

“It’s just so humiliating and makes you feel so violated,” Tatters told Greer.

