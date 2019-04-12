Nearly 1 in 5 waiting for liver transplant won't get it – but that could change

ATLANTA - In November 2017, Joseph Steadham's doctor told him that his liver was failing and he needed a transplant.
"When I got that news, it was just gut-wrenching," said Steadham. "There really is nothing I can do."
The Georgia father was quickly referred to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and put on the transplant list. But while he waited, his condition went downhill.
"I could feel my body getting worse," he said.
But his Model for End-Stage Liver Disease, or MELD, score, which helps determine how long someone waits for an organ transplant, wasn't changing.
"Sometimes the MELD score doesn’t really represent how sick someone is," said Dr. Raymond Rubin, the chief scientific officer at the Piedmont Transplant Institute. "So we thought, 'What a great opportunity to get him an organ sooner than his number would have come up otherwise.'"
Rubin was working on a study involving organs that have been exposed to hepatitis C (HCV).
