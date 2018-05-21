0 Dozens of investigations underway in GA into suspected homegrown violent extremists

A ranking FBI agent revealed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the Joint Terrorism Task Force here in Georgia has at least a dozen investigations underway into suspected homegrown violent extremists.

“There have been a number of instances where we have followed a threat very, very closely and mitigated that threat,” FBI Special Agent in Charge David LeValley said.

“A real threat? Something that turned out to be a real threat? Something that could’ve hurt people?” Winne asked

“Exactly,” LeValley said.

LeValley said his team is working around the clock to protect Georgians.

“The pressure can be tremendous depending of the flood of tips and cases that we happen to be working at any given time,” LeValley said.

FBI Atlanta assistant special agent in charge Ricardo Grave de Peralta says he used to fight terrorism as a Navy SEAL, but now a big part of his job is seeing that terrorists, domestic or international, can't seal the deal on terror plots in Georgia.

Grave de Peralta is a supervisor over the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force, or JTTF, in Georgia.

He says the unknown is the greatest tension in their investigations.

“Doing a terrorism investigation is like doing a puzzle a 1000-piece puzzle,” he said.

Georgia school lockdown drills triple after Florida school shooting In 2012, Grave de Peralta says he was there when agents arrested Randy Wilson Jr., of Mobile, Alabama, as he tried to fly overseas -- ultimately to wage violent jihad. “He was boarding a plane on the jetway,” Grave de Peralta said. He says co-defendant Mohammad Abukhdair boarded a bus in Atlanta and was arrested in Augusta on his way to Canada to take a flight, because he was on a no-fly list here. FBI supervisor Ashley Johnson heads a multi-agency unit that acts as the JTTF's arm at the Atlanta airport, and helps with situations involving the no-fly list. “Oftentimes we’ll get notified if there’s a no-fly subject or if there’s a known suspected terrorist who’s attempting to fly or he’s being downgraded and allowed to fly maybe to support an investigation or gain information,” she said. “Is that something that happens say, pretty much every month?” Winne asked. “Yes,” Johnson said. Johnson’s unit investigates any potential federal case at the airport, but says their main objective is to root out any terrorist nexus. An inside look at the investigation into a bomb plot in north Georgia, and the concern over ISIS attempts to recruit here in Georgia, including one age group of particular concern, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

