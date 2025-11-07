Beef prices are hitting historic highs. What’s behind the spike?

ATLANTA — Beef prices hit historic highs as the total U.S. beef cattle population dipped to its smallest size in decades. Despite the surge, consumers are sticking with beef, even if it means a hit to their wallet.

At Che Butter Jonez in Brookhaven, a burger could cost between $16 and $22 dollars, and soon some items might see another 47-cent bump.

Chef Malik Rhasaan said he’s been avoiding driving prices too high.

“My process is pretty simple: heat, fire and salt and pepper,” said Rhasaan. “We don’t feed TikTok-ers. It tastes like your mom made it.”

So far, his customers are still coming through the door.

“It slows you down a little bit,” said one of his customers Neal Andrews. “But you got to eat. I might do one or two a week.”

According to a USDA report, Andrews is like millions of Americans who consumed about a pound of beef per week in 2024. Whether it’s at Rhasaan’s restaurant or mom’s cooking at home, there’s no avoiding the high costs of beef.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of ground beef is up nearly 13%, and steaks are up 16.6%.

