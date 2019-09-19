  • 1 dead, 7 hurt in tour bus crash involving country star Josh Turner's crew

    At least one person was killed, and seven others hurt after a tour bus leaving a concert for country and gospel singer Josh Turner crashed in California, authorities said.

    The tour bus left Vina Robles Amphitheatre after a Josh Turner concert Wednesday night, according to a tweet by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

    The eight people on board were a part of Josh Turner's road crew. Turner was not on the bus.

    The names of victims have not been released at this time.

    It is unknown where the tour bus was headed or how it crashed. Officials were on scene investigating.

     

     


     

