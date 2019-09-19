At least one person was killed, and seven others hurt after a tour bus leaving a concert for country and gospel singer Josh Turner crashed in California, authorities said.
The tour bus left Vina Robles Amphitheatre after a Josh Turner concert Wednesday night, according to a tweet by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
We're monitoring this developing story for updates on the WSB-TV streaming app available for your Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV devices.
TRENDING STORIES
- Panic in the sky: Delta flight from Atlanta plunges nearly 30,000 feet
- HEADS UP: Police cracking down on drivers passing stopped school buses
- Community gathers to remember 3 teens killed in alleged attempted robbery
The eight people on board were a part of Josh Turner's road crew. Turner was not on the bus.
The names of victims have not been released at this time.
It is unknown where the tour bus was headed or how it crashed. Officials were on scene investigating.
#CenterIC, @CALFIRE_SLO at scene Mass Casualty Incident. Passenger Bus off the roadway. Please drive with caution in the area.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019
[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}