It was Disney week on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.”
There are few things better than seeing kids in costume dance to songs from “Moana,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Toy Story” and other Disney classics.
Two pairs of tiny dancers tied for the top score of the evening, 27 points out of a possible 30. They were Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, with a contemporary dance to “Colors of the Wind,” from “Pocahontas”; and Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, dancing the Charleston to “One Jump Ahead,” from “Aladdin.”
Georgia’s Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, and partner Tristan Ianiero improved their score this week, getting 21 points out of the judges. The duo had received 19/30 for their first two dances. Alana and Tristan danced a foxtrot to “Something There,” from “Beauty and the Beast.” The foxtrot was a slower pace than her first two dances, the cha-cha and salsa.
Unfortunately, someone has to be eliminated.
This week it was the night’s low scorers: Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal. The pair danced a samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” from “The Little Mermaid.” With a score of only 19/30, Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s 9-year-old daughter was eliminated from the competition.
“Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” airs 8 p.m. Sundays on WSB-TV Channel 2, the local ABC affiliate.
