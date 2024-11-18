Christmas arrives at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The merriment of the season returns during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas from now through Jan. 5, 2025, with cherished traditions for generations of Dollywood guests. From award-winning stage productions to delicious culinary masterpieces and 6 million twinkling lights, there is something festive in store for every family member.

Guests are sure to feel the holiday spirit throughout the park during Smoky Mountain Christmas thanks to awe-inspiring displays located around every corner. It is this dedication to creating the industry’s best Christmas event that led the Golden Ticket Awards to name the event a “legend” after 15 consecutive “best of” wins.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Joy is everywhere at Dollywood with interactive elements and experiences for all guests. Wildwood Grove transforms into a snowy winter wonderland with a brand-new immersive experience, Snow in the Grove. Guests will feel the Christmas magic as snow gently begins to fall upon Wildwood Creek as the Wildwood Tree glows to life every evening. The merrymaking continues as Dollywood’s Christmas characters, Roly and Poly, join in the fun as the snow descends. Dollywood’s Merry and Bright! fireworks show returns to dazzle guests with a festive end to the day on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Also new this year is the Christmas Reflections light installation in Rivertown. As night descends, the Rivertown pond shines brightly as five brilliantly decorated trees shimmer to life with their lights reflecting onto the water below. This display will be a beautiful addition to the more than 6 million lights sure to dazzle guests on their visit. Glacier Ridge presented by Goo Goo Cluster returns to Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove and Wilderness Pass with a vibrant nighttime display.

Dollywood’s beloved entertainment shines on both indoor and outdoor stages. A new offering this year is “Heidi Parton’s A Christmas To Remember,” where Dolly’s niece, Heidi, shares songs and stories from her family’s Christmas traditions. The show takes place in the Dreamsong Theater. The festival’s family-favorite headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” returns to Celebrity Theater and delights guests as it has every year since its debut in 1990. Other Dollywood Christmas classics return including “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs” and more.

One of the most unique experiences guests can enjoy this Christmas at Dollywood is Santa’s List... Naughty or Nice? Santa gives visitors a sneak peek into his cozy Smoky Mountain cabin. Families can see him hard at work finalizing this year’s naughty and nice list, and even talk with the jolly old elf himself! Santa returns to the North Pole for a well-deserved vacation after Christmas Day, so families wanting to see him shouldn’t wait!

Guests will delight in the delicious holiday menu created by Dollywood’s chefs. From hearty rosemary garlic white pizza to warm holiday stuffing stackers and tomato florentine soup, food connoisseurs are sure to find something to love. For those with a sweet tooth, Dollywood has a wide array of treats to offer, including red velvet whoopie pies, peppermint twist cupcakes, traditional sugar cookies, gingerbread people and more!

During the holidays, guests can experience the thrill of Dollywood’s world-class rides, as most attractions are operational during the Christmas season. From these rides, guests can take in the dazzling display of millions of lights shining down below.

The Christmas spirit also can be found at Dollywood’s resort properties, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, where guests can enjoy roaming entertainment, marshmallow roasting and hot apple cider. Camp DW provides holiday crafts and activities to spark joy in the youngest visitors.

At Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, every corner is adorned with colorful holiday décor. Guests can gather around the breathtaking two-story Christmas tree that brightens both levels of the lobby or enjoy the beautiful Christmas Tree Show on the resort’s pool deck. DreamMore Resort’s culinary team prepares decadent meals in Song & Hearth: A Southern Eatery. The resort is a great place to taste delicious meals during Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort celebrates its first anniversary on Nov. 3, 2024, and is decking the halls with beautiful Christmas décor inspired by the surrounding Great Smoky Mountains. In the lobby, guests can relax by the fire in front of the lantern-inspired four-story windows. Guests will be welcomed to the table at HeartSong Lodge’s restaurant Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies. This unique dining location will present delicious dinners crafted by the culinary team for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

For anyone wishing to share the magic of creating cherished family memories, a Dollywood Season Pass is the best gift to give loved ones. Diamond and Gold Season Passes purchased during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas allow admission to this year’s festival and Dollywood during the entire 2025 operating season. Guests can purchase their 2025 Season Pass now or upgrade their regular admission ticket on the day of their visit. Ticket purchasers receive credit for the value of a regular one-day ticket toward purchasing a 2025 Season Pass. Next year marks Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season, and with so many surprises in store to celebrate the milestone, it will be a year to remember.

