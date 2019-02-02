The Instagram egg that dethroned Kylie Jenner gets Super Bowl commercial

ATLANTA - World Record Egg is going to the big game — sort of.
The egg, which last month dethroned Kylie Jenner as the most liked Instagram post, teased its now 9.8 million followers with a new post showing it laced like a football.
“The wait is over 😅 All will be revealed this Sunday following the Super Bowl 👀
Watch it first, only on @hulu,” the post reads.
A Hulu representative told Variety the company isn’t commenting or providing info on the World Record Egg deal yet. The tease with World Record Egg might be related to Hulu’s purchase of a 30-second ad in CBS’ Super Bowl LIII broadcast, Variety reported.
On January 4, @world_record_egg posted a photo of a brown egg with the caption: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”
The account quickly had 2.8 million followers and set a record for the most liked post when it hit 2.8 million likes. A month later, the account has 9.8 million followers, and the original post has been liked 52,038,507 times.
Super Bowl 53 starts at 6:30 p.m. February 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
