0 Is a CBS All Access streaming subscription worth your hard-earned cash?

Cutting the cord could end up being more expensive than leaving it intact.

While you could once trade your cable subscription for one or two streaming services and save money, so many are competing for your attention and dollars that, if you went all in, you could end up spending more than you would on cable.

So beyond the biggest players – Netflix, Amazon and Hulu – which are worth a monthly fee?

CBS All Access is one of the underdogs trying to woo you, with a library of current CBS shows, classics like "Cheers," live sports and originals like "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Good Fight." Its latest entry: "Strange Angel," a heady 1930s period piece about Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), a real-life pioneer rocket scientist and occultist.

So in honor of Strange Angel's debut, we ask the question: Is it worth accessing CBS All Access?

More than a year after its rollout, it's established a reputation as a high-quality streamer, and is worth a subscription if you like "Taxi," "Perry Mason" or even "Beverly Hills 90210," want to stream live NFL games and enjoy "Good Fight" star Christine Baranski. Or even just "Star Trek: Discovery." But if you have a problem paying $5.99 (with commercials) or $9.99 (without) per month for just two great original shows, then you're better off sticking with the massive catalogs of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

At first, All Access felt like the broadcast network's unnecessary foray into the world of streaming. "The Good Fight" is All Access's best show, and, if you are as in love with it as I am, reason enough to shell out the cash. The taut, ripped-from-the-headlines drama is often more daring and exciting than its predecessor, "The Good Wife," and it's liberating to see these Chicago lawyers let loose with profanity that wasn't allowed on network TV.

After "Fight," All Access got its highest profile series, the new "Star Trek" starring Sonequa Martin-Green. The lush, expensive series has divided Trekkies, and had plenty of bumpy episodes in its first season, but it proved a worthy entry into the "Star Trek" canon with a devastating finale.

Those are the series you've heard of, so how are the rest? "No Activity" is a giddy little sitcom from the Funny or Die team that features comedy heavy hitters including Tim Meadows and Will Ferrell. Like "Good Fight," it feels far too experimental and lewd to be at home on CBS, but it works for the streamer.

"Strange Angel" is an odd addition to this group, but takes as many risks as its predecessors. What starts out looking like a prequel to "October Sky" quickly devolves into an "Eyes Wide Shut"-style bacchanalia of sex and blood, mingled with historical fiction and domestic drama. It's certainly All Access's most uneven show so far, more sensational than anything.

CBS All Access is probably one or two zeitgeisty originals away from being an essential part of your lineup. But when a streamer is just starting out, you sometimes get the best TV. Think of the first season of Netflix's Orange is the New Black, or the revelatory pilot of Amazon's Transparent.

Netflix, Amazon and Hulu are the establishment these days. All Access can afford to have a little fun.