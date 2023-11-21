What can’t I feed my dog on Thanksgiving?

Sharing is caring, especially during the holidays, but sometimes you need to be careful when you’re saving sweets for your furry friends.

That’s right, while it can be very tempting to sneak scraps from the table on the holidays to your four-legged best friend, make sure to only share snacks that are safe for them to eat.

With that in mind, and Thanksgiving feast just days away, here’s a look at common foods that you should avoid giving your dogs, no matter how much they beg.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are a bunch of yummy, tasty treats that are great for people, but not so much for pups. Some of them can even be outright toxic. Here’s a bunch of them:

While not an exhaustive list, here’s what the Humane Society says can be harmful to dogs on the holidays, though not in order of appearance:

Alcoholic beverages

Apple seeds

Apricot pits

Avocados

Cherry pits

Candy (particularly chocolate—which is toxic to dogs, cats, and ferrets—and any candy containing the toxic sweetener Xylitol)

Chives

Coffee (grounds, beans, and chocolate-covered espresso beans)

Garlic

Grapes

Gum (can cause blockages and sugar-free gums may contain the toxic sweetener Xylitol)

Hops (used in home beer brewing)

Macadamia nuts

Moldy foods

Mushroom plants

Mustard seeds

Onions, onion powder and onion flakes

Peach pits

Potato leaves and stems (green parts)

Raisins

Rhubarb leaves

Salt

Tea (because it contains caffeine)

Tomato leaves and stems (green parts)

Walnuts

Xylitol (artificial sweetener that is toxic to pets)

Yeast dough

