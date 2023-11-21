Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, brief spin-up tornado

ATLANTA — Be weather aware on Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a line of strong to severe storms that will move through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says north Georgia is in Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today.

There is a risk of damaging wind gusts and a low chance for a brief spin-up tornado, according to Monahan.

Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday:

Scattered showers with no severe weather threat for the morning commute

The severe weather risk will increase starting across west Georgia late this morning

A line of heavy rain with embedded strong or severe thunderstorms will move across the area through the afternoon and into the early evening.

