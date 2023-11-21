One last mission: Ch. 2 flies with the GA Air National Guard as it retires elite surveillance planes

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Every real-world mission they flew was classified as secret -- or above.

Now, the military aircraft – based only in Georgia – has flown its last battlefield mission.

The E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, or J-STARS, saved countless lives during recent battles.

Since 2002, America’s premier battlefield management command and control aircraft in the overseas war on terror has been housed only at Robins Air Force Base Georgia.

Now, they have flown into history.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne Mark went to the base where he met an officer who credits the J-STARS men and women for saving him on those missions.

“The J-STARS probably saved your life?” Winne asked Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly with the Georgia Air National Guard.

“It did. It did save my life,” Crumbly said.

Winne originally met Crumbly in 2003 when he was a young Army captain who served in Iraq. His unit was bogged down in a blinding sandstorm.

“Literally, I would not be able to see you,” Crumbly said.

“Before J-STARS warned you, you had no idea that the Iraqi Republican Guard was advancing toward you?

“Yep,” Crumbly said.

“Tanks?” Winne asked.

“That’s correct. It was J-STARS that told us they were headed our way,” Crumbly said. “They were able to put F-15 Strike Eagles on to those targets and they never made it to us.”

“You could have been ambushed?” Winne asked Crumbly.

“It was it was definitely going to happen,” Crumbly said.

