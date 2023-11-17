Nearly 1 in 4 people are hiding a financial secret from their partner, new study shows

ATLANTA — Nearly one in four Americans who are in a relationship are hiding financial secrets from their partners, according to a recent survey from bankrate.com.

The survey polled more than 2,500 people who are in a relationship.

It found that 39% of adults who are married or living with a partner said they have kept a financial secret from their current partner.

More than half of those adults say financial cheating is as bad as physical cheating.

About 12% of those said they would consider it a worse offense than cheating.

“While we get wrapped up in the love, marriage, and partnership, money is hugely personal and intimate portion of our relationship,” licensed psychologist Dr. Rosalyn Pitts Clark told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

