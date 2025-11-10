Police: Click it or you will get a ticket this holiday travel season

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is collaborating with local law enforcement to enforce seat belt laws in Georgia ahead of the holiday travel season.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run from Nov. 22 to 30, aiming to reduce crashes and increase seat belt use as families begin their holiday travels.

The GOHS Click It or Ticket safety bus will visit Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah and Macon from Nov. 10 to 14 to support the campaign.

The initiative is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fall campaign, which focuses on high visibility enforcement of traffic laws.

According to preliminary state crash data, 70% of people killed in passenger vehicle crashes in Georgia during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday were not wearing seat belts.

According to NHTSA crash data, 60% of the people killed in traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend over a five-year period (2019-2023) were not wearing a seat belt.

Federal crash data also showed two out of every three people killed in pickup truck crashes in Georgia from 2019-2023 were not wearing a seat belt even though wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a pickup truck reduces the risk of a fatal injury in a crash by 60%.

GOHS hopes by increasing seat belt use, it significantly reduces the number of fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads during the busy holiday travel period.

