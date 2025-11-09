Georgia teacher, coach dies in house fire

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A house fire has left a Georgia community mourning the loss of a beloved teacher while his family receives treatment for their injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire occurred at a home on Ridgewood Circle, with dispatchers receiving a call at 7:38 a.m. about smoke inside the home. Firefighters arrived nine minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house, officials said.

Walker County fire officials said Heather Millican and her two children, ages 3 and 8, managed to escape the house, but her husband, John Millican III, was trapped inside.

Firefighters conducted a search and rescue operation, finding him unconscious in a back bedroom.

TRENDING STORIES:

John Millican, a teacher and coach at LaFayette High School, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Heather Millican, a Social Studies teacher at LaFayette Middle School, and her children are being taken to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, Tenn., for treatment.

Walker County Schools says Millican’s death is a heartbreaking loss felt across school communities.

The Walker County Schools family is deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred early this morning in Chickamauga. A house fire claimed the life of Mr. John Millican, a teacher and coach at LaFayette High School. His wife, Mrs. Heather Millican, a teacher and coach at LaFayette Middle School, and their two young children were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

This heartbreaking loss is being felt across our school communities. We ask everyone to keep the Millican family and all those affected in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.

Counselors and school social workers will be onsite and available in our schools to support students and staff during this difficult time. Information on how the community can offer support will be shared as it becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A spokesperson for Dade County Cross Country and Track and Field says Millican worked faithfully as a volunteer and was passionate about growing the program.

The house is considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Walker County Fire Marshal Scott Forrest confirmed the details of the incident and the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group