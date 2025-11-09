Boy shot, killed in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a boy was the victim of a deadly shooting, according to Cartersville police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cartersville police said officers were called to a home at 29 Weaver Street for ‘an unknown problem’ on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a boy with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His age and identity were not released.

The incident is currently under active investigation by the Cartersville Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group