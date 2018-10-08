If you were watching the Braves last night instead of “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors,” you missed Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, dance a salsa with her professional partner, Tristan Ianiero.
Alana showed up for her first rehearsal wearing a tiara. It’s that attitude that proved beneficial.
» Honey Boo Boo to vie for mirror ball trophy on ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’
As Entertainment Weekly put it: “Artem (Chigvintsev, her mentor, is) smart, he doesn’t totally rein it in — he embraces it and uses it in their salsa. Sure, she’s doing a lot of walking and shaking while standing in place, but she is owning it. She and Tristan look like they’re having a blast and the judges and audience really respond to it.”
Was her performance good enough to move to the next round?
Alana and Tristan scored 19 out of a possible 30. It sounds low, but after adding the live audience vote, she survived to dance another day.
» Honey Boo Boo looks all grown up during mother-daughter outing
High scorer last night was Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris and his pro teammate, Brightyn Brems. The pair, mentored by Cheryl Burke, scored 24 out of 30.
So, who went home?
The first episode had a double elimination, sending home the two lowest-scoring pairs — Addison Osta Smith and Lev Khmelev, and Tripp Palin (son of Bristol Palin) and Hailey Bills.
“Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” airs 8 p.m. Sundays on WSB-TV Channel 2, the local ABC affiliate.
» Mama June's pageant coach feuds with Honey Boo Boo: 'Don't Try Me'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}