0 Chrissy Teigen protests President Trump's 72nd birthday with four ACLU donations of $72,000

Chrissy Teigen wished President Trump a different kind of happy birthday on Thursday, when the noted Trump critic urged followers to make donations in his name to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a letter she shared on Twitter, Teigen announced that she and her husband John Legend would donate $72,000 to the ACLU for every member of their family, which taking into account the couple's daughter Luna and son Miles would be a total of $288,000.

Why $72,000? It's $1,000 for every year of Trump's life. The president turned 72 Thursday.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," Teigen wrote. "These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent."

She continued, "On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU.”

The ACLU, founded in 1920, says its mission is to "defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States."

In a following tweet, Teigen shared a direct link for followers to donate, writing, "Wish Donald a happy birthday with a donation to the ACLU."

Her move startled some fans, with one Twitter follower peeping at Teigen's written letter to Trump and thinking it was addressed to Legend instead.

"I know, I never post note things," she tweeted. "Respect our privacy on Trump’s birthday!!"

In July 2017, Teigen tweeted that she had been blocked by the president on Twitter for her negative posts about him. (In May, a federal court ruled the president cannot block critical followers from viewing his tweets.)

"I've actually been a big Donald Trump hater (for a long time)," Teigen told USA TODAY back in February 2017. I've been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now."