Usher says tour with Chris Brown is about more than 2 stars. He makes the case for R&B in stadiums

LOS ANGELES — As Usher prepares to launch a stadium tour with Chris Brown, he says the criticism and legal troubles surrounding the singer never factored into his decision to embark on the tour.

“Absolutely not,” Usher told The Associated Press. “He’s my brother, and he’s amazing as a performer. That’s who I see. He works hard for his fans, and his fans support him.”

Brown has remained one of R&B's biggest stars despite years of legal troubles and controversy. Last year, he pleaded not guilty in London to charges stemming from an alleged 2023 assault at a nightclub after previously being released on bail to continue touring. He also pleaded guilty in 2009 to felony assault for attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna.

For Usher, their North American tour — which kicks off Friday in Denver — represents something much bigger than two of R&B's brightest stars sharing a stage.

The 33-date tour follows blockbuster solo runs for both artists. Fresh off headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024, Usher's "Past, Present, Future" tour sold more than 1.1 million tickets across North America, while Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" grossed nearly $300 million.

“It’s not about me and my brother coming together,” Usher said. “We come together in support of our fans of R&B.”

Throughout the interview, Usher repeatedly returned to one message: R&B has helped shape modern music while rarely receiving equal recognition.

“It deserves to be in a stadium,” he said. “It is not just for theaters. It is not just for arenas. We do this … too. We are major too. R&B is major too.”

Usher said the tour also honors the artists who laid the foundation for the genre, citing Buddy Bolden, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Prince, Luther Vandross, along with influential figures including Earth, Wind & Fire and Babyface.

“We’re carrying it over there for them,” he said.

Rather than viewing the tour as a competition between two of the genre’s biggest performers, Usher said rehearsals have reflected the admiration they have for one another.

“When we run through the show, I look over and I see Chris standing up doing my portion and dancing,” he said. “When it would be my time, I’d be standing up rooting him on. I love his music. I am encouraged by his music in the same way I feel like he’s been encouraged and inspired by mine.”

Usher said the partnership fulfills a vision that dates to Brown’s earliest days in the music business.

“When he first started his career, having been there as a mentor, a person to support what he did, some portion of my 25-year-old self was kind of like, ‘Man, I’m still building. Let’s someday get to the point where there’s an opportunity for us to share the stage together,’” he said.

Now, Usher believes the collaboration could inspire more artists to rethink touring together.

“There is power in numbers,” he said. “After this becomes the success that I know it’s going to be, you will see more collaborations. You will see artists beginning to understand, ‘Wait a minute. We actually serve more of our fans when we bring them together, as opposed to trying to do it all by ourselves.’”

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