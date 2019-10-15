0 Would you live in a coffin for 30 hours for $600?

There are bathroom breaks and contestants do get to eat.

Easy enough, right?

Oh wait, we forgot to mention exactly what you eat: Cockroaches, pig feet and scorpions are on the menu.

"This year, we've taken it up," Six Flags Over Georgia's Divina Mims Puckett told WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks. "We've turned up the terror, and it is intense."

Welcome to Six Flags Over Georgia's 30-hour Coffin Challenge. Of the 1,400 people who applied for the second annual event, the park picked six contestants. Each had to stay in a coffin for 30 hours. That's not bad. But this year's event included some rather disgusting challenges.

"I just want to prove to myself that I can do anything I put my mind to," contestant Quavonte Evans said.

For Evans, that meant putting his mind to bobbing for pig hearts. Yes, there were real pig hearts. The participants had to fish three of them out of a container with only their mouth.

Other challenges included wearing a fish head necklace, eating a whole lemon and onion and devouring a disgusting dinner plate that included pig feet, frog legs and scorpions.

"Mentally, the roach was the worst," Evans said. "Just think about it. It's like, 'You're eating a roach, bro.' I wasn't ready for that. But it wasn't the hardest. The hardest was the lemon and onion."

When the clock struck 30 hours, all six contestants had made it through. That meant the winner would be determined by the challenges.

Thanks to Travis Feltman's stomach and determination of eating a cockroach in 13 seconds and consuming the disgusting dinner plate in under two minutes, he was named the champ. Feltman won $600, a multitude of Six Flags prizes and left with a full stomach and memories that will last a, well, that he might want to forget!

The remaining five contestants took home 2020 season passes.

And even though the Coffin Challenge is over, there's still plenty of terror at Six Flags for this year's Fright Fest.

There are new scare zones, monsters, mazes and holiday food, too. But no cockroaches available.

