0 World of Coke celebrates 'Best Super Bowl Commercial Ever,' big game

ATLANTA - Ask any fan to recall some of the greatest moments in Super Bowl history and they're bound to give you dozens of different answers. The Titans came up a yard short against the Rams in Super Bowl 34 played at the Georgia Dome. There was William "The Refrigerator" Perry and the Chicago Bears doing the "Super Bowl Shuffle." And unfortunately, who could forget the New England Patriots coming back against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl 51?

PHOTOS: Super Bowl exhibit at World of Coca-Cola

For some fans though, it's the commercials that create the most memories. From the Budweiser frogs that chirped "Bud-Weis-Er" to Terry Tate, the Reebok office linebacker, sometimes the commercials are the best part of the night.

Who could forget "Mean" Joe Greene? The Coca-Cola ad featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle topped Men's Journal list of 13 "Best Super Bowl Commercials Ever" that it compiled a few years ago. And it's no surprise that it's the centerpiece of the Super Bowl display this week at the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta.

And that history starts with what Men's Journal calls the "Best Super Bowl Commercials Ever."

Greene is considered one of the best defensive linemen to ever play the game. His two defensive player of the year awards and five All-Pro selections back that up. But it's his 1979 Coca-Cola commercial that most people remember him by.

Visitors to the World of Coke can meet Greene on Friday, Feb. 1. He'll take part in a "Champions Chat" along with former player Carl Banks. Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard will moderate the event. It's 2:15 to 3 p.m. and is free with a general admission ticket.

Here are some more photos from the Super Bowl display at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta.

The "Mean" Joe Greene memorabilia tops the list of things to see in "A Taste of Coca-Cola and Football" display. The exhibit features items from the Coke archives depicting different experiences fans have at football games.

The World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta is celebrating its football past all this week with the Super Bowl in town.

The display includes the jerseys of players who have appeared in Coca-Cola TV commercials through the years.

There are bottles of Coca-Cola from years past that celebrate both the Super Bowl and the big game's winner.

There are bottles of Coca-Cola from years past that celebrate both the Super Bowl and the big game's winner.

Fans can even sip on a couple of special products designed for the big day. There's Coca-Cola Game Day Magic and Coke Zero Game Day Magic.

Fans can even sip on a couple of special products designed for the big day. There's Coca-Cola Game Day Magic and Coke Zero Game Day Magic.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl exhibit at World of Coca-Cola

Here's how you can see Budweiser Clydesdales in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl

Can't afford the Super Bowl? Try the NFL Super Bowl Experience

© 2019 Cox Media Group.