Terror awaits inside Alien Abduction at Six Flags' Fright Fest

Looking to scream on Halloween?
Six Flags returns with another year of Fright Fest and aliens help headline this year's event. One of the feature attractions is Alien Abduction. It's all-new for 2018.
"It's a 6,000-square-foot facility," Divina Mims Puckett, from Six Flags told, WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks. "It's full of aliens; where they are working, breeding and doing excruciating experiments on you, the human victim, and we hope you can make it out alive."
And that's just the start of the terror that awaits around every corner.
"We've got all-new attractions, all-new mazes (and) all-new shows," Puckett said. "There's a lot to check out."
Try to survive through the Casa de Muerte, the Witch's Hollow or any of the four other haunted attractions.
While haunted attractions require an extra fee, the scare zones do not. Enter the dark and discover what lies within. There are six scare zones to go along with four shows, including the new Demonatrix Unleashed.
"It's a gripping show with female demons that lure you in," Puckett said. "We've got whips and chains and it's amazing."
In addition to the Fright Fest exclusive attractions, 18 rides are open during Fright Fest.
Six Flags is open Tuesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Oct. 31 for Fright Fest.
