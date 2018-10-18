0 Inside the Haunted Trap House! 2 Chainz, 13 Stories build new haunt

Most haunted houses are filled with ghosts, zombies and other creations to give guests a good scare -- 13 Stories Haunted House isn't the typical haunted house. The main feature at the south Atlanta attraction this year is the haunted trap house.

Rapper 2 Chainz made the trap house famous when he rented an Atlanta home, painted it pink and used it to promote his album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music." There have been several reincarnations of the home, but the one at 13 stories is the most undead of the bunch.

"We've got an actual trap house inside (13 Stories Haunted House)," owner Allyn Glover told wsbtv.com's Nelson Hicks. "We're not glorifying trap houses but it is the way of the world right now. Some people are living the trap lifestyle."

A trap house is basically a house where drugs are sold.

A guide ushers people inside the trap house before gunfire takes him out. There are drugs and dogs -- and what trap house would be complete without a strip club scene?

But don't worry Halloween fans, there are plenty of monsters and scares lurking around every corner, too.

"We don't think anyone in the country or in the world has ever done something like this," Glover said. "So, it's built a lot of excitement."

Glover noted that 2 Chainz and his management company approached the Newnan attraction about recreating the trap house this year as a haunt. It's quite a change from some of the past haunts at 13 Stories, but pretty much everything about Halloween and haunted houses has changed since Glover started over 30 years ago.

"You couldn't even buy a strobe light, you had to rent them," Glover said. "You couldn't buy a fog machine, you had to rent it. (You couldn't buy) a big stereo system, you had to rent them. Now, all of those are disposable."

The trap house isn't the only attraction at 13 stories. The haunt hosts the zombie kill and "Sacrifice." That's the one where guests go thru blindfolded.

