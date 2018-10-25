0 Netherworld returns in new location, still plenty of scares

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - It's that time of the year! It's time for scares, horrifying monsters and trick-or-treating.

Halloween in the Atlanta area wouldn't be complete without a trip to Netherworld. But reset your GPS, Netherworld has moved from Norcross to Stone Mountain.

It's that time of the year! It's time for scares, horrifying monsters and trick-or-treating. (Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

"Our move was crazy," co-owner Ben Armstrong told wsbtv.com's Nelson Hicks. "In 22 days, we got all of our stuff we had accumulated and got it out of there. So many truckloads, I don't even want to think about it. We've been building like mad for a year to bring you this crazy, intense show."

It was no small task, but Armstrong and co-owner Billy Messina wanted to own the building that houses Netherworld. They didn't in Norcross, but now they do. And there are numerous changes throughout.

(Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

Now located at a former construction firm, Netherworld uses the second-floor offices for lockers and dressing rooms for the performers.

“When the actors come in, they report to casting, find out the roles they’re playing, and go to costuming and maybe to makeup or the armory," Armstrong said. "Over seven days a week, the cast revolves a lot, so every night is different.”

(Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

What else is new? There's now a midway.

"When people leave the first haunt, suddenly, they're in a midway," Armstrong said. "And there's a game where you can bash brains into a zombie, there's an insectophobia game, there's an electric chair you get to ride (and) tons of photos opps."

The new location includes a monster museum, too.

(Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

"It's a collection of oddities, really cool monsters, Netherworld history," Armstrong said. "It's got a mish-mash of stuff. If you love monsters, if you love Netherworld, (it's) the place to be."

(Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

There are year-round escape games and a party room, too.

What's not new is that Netherworld's creatures still plan to scare guests. This year, they do that with two new haunts; Awakened and Subject unknown.

(Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

“The Awakened,” an occult-themed attraction reminiscent of such horror writers as H.P. Lovecraft, sends visitors through the cursed town of Whyshburg, into a macabre mansion and across dimensions into the demon-plagued Netherworld itself.

“‘Subject: UNKNOWN’ is based on science fiction storylines, with an alien virus causing mutations and chaos in a facility,” Armstrong says. The audience passes through a scientific/military base full of alien autopsies, marauding zombies, even dinosaurs from the “paleo-cloning” wing. “This is a very aggressive show, with a lot of flashing lights and high-end action. The other one has that, but it’s more moody.”

(Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

Netherworld is now just off Highway 78 in Stone Mountain.

More info:

• October 5-31

• November 1-4

2018 HOURS OF OPERATION

• 7:30pm – 10:30pm: Sunday through Thursday and November 1st through 4th

• 7:00pm – 12:00am: Fridays and Saturdays in October

2018 TICKET COST

• All Sundays – Thursdays except Halloween:

$23 - $28

• All other Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween:

$25 -$35

• Speed Pass: $55 Any Night – Front of the line access

