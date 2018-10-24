0 Netherworld's creator offers simple, spooky Halloween tricks for your house

Every night inside Netherworld Haunted House, visitors will experience 100 or more live actors with makeup done by some of the top professionals in the industry, mind-blowing animatronics and amazing effects that put some million-dollar movies to shame.

This year, the haunted attraction has moved from Norcross to Stone Mountain, but they've brought some old tricks and features from the old haunts that visitors have come to lvoe.

Hauntworld.com has consistently named Netherworld the top haunted house in the country. Millions of dollars of props, costumes and monsters are part of the reason it garnered that honor.

Related: Netherworld creator shows off favorite monster, costume, prop

But the creative mind behind Netherworld says people don't have to spend that kind of money in their own homes. The haunt's Ben Armstrong recently showed WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks his top five tricks for a home haunt.

Gels are an easy and inexpensive way to turn a home's regular outdoor lighting into a spooky haunted house. Don't be afraid to use a color other than orange for Halloween.

Everyone has some aluminum foil sitting around, but who knew that roll of foil could also create some spooky lighting? Armstrong explains it.

How many people remember riding Disney's Haunted Mansion? There's a scene where riders cross a mirror where a ghost appears behind them, then disappears. Ever wonder how they do it? It's called Peppers Ghost.

Have an old oscillating fan sitting around? Combine that fan, a light and a piece of cardboard and a plain wall becomes a spooky site.

Here's the perfect trick for scaring trick-or-treaters. Grab an old can and some nuts and bolts and all the neighborhood kids will be terrified to come ask for candy at your house.

Netherworld Haunted House is open nightly on Dawson Boulevard in Norcross.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.