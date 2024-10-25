Universal's new theme park Epic Universe announces opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. — The countdown to Epic has officially begun! Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated fourth theme park – Universal Epic Universe – will officially open on May 22, 2025, unlocking the portals to five astounding worlds that will bring to life extraordinary adventures that go beyond guests’ wildest imaginations.

Universal Epic Universe is the most ambitious theme park Universal Destinations and Experiences has ever created and will be the next game-changer for theme park entertainment. With a total of more than 50 incredible experiences that range from groundbreaking attractions to breathtaking entertainment to incredibly themed dining and shopping and so much more, Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched across five themed worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Anchoring the park is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel – a majestic 500-room property that will offer one-of-a-kind views of the park and feature its very own dedicated entrance into Epic Universe for hotel guests (valid theme park admission required).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 73 The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will debut its third captivating installment of its wildly popular Harry Potter-themed lands with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – one of five worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe in 2025. (Universal Epic Universe)

The opening of Epic Universe will transform Universal Orlando Resort into a weeklong vacation destination comprised of four theme parks that are home to the most innovative theme park experiences ever created, 11 spectacular hotels that are destinations unto themselves, and more – forever changing the landscape of the award-winning destination.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

Guests can begin planning an epic 2025 vacation to Universal Orlando to experience the entire destination as the first phase of ticket products and packages that include access to Universal Epic Universe will go on sale. Specific products launching in this first phase include:

A variety of multi-day tickets and vacation packages that include three, four or five days of admission to Universal’s theme parks – including one-day admission to Epic Universe. These products will go on sale on Tuesday, October 22.

Reservations for Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on Tuesday, October 22 for stays beginning May 22, 2025.

Annual Passholders have the exclusive opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe before they go on sale to the general public. Passholders can take advantage of this priority opportunity beginning Thursday, October 24.

More details about Universal Epic Universe – including additional ticket products – will be released in the months ahead.

