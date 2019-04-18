0 Take mom to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra for Mother's Day

Surprise mom with a relaxing Mother's Day getaway with perks in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches.

Bayfront Marin House's "Mother of All Weekend Package" is good for stays from May 1 - May 24, 2019. Stay two nights at a special rate of just $75 a night in May and spoil Mom with a bottle of champagne upon check in. www.bayfrontmarinhouse.com.

Treat your mom like the queen of the sandcastle with a 3-day stay at Beacher's Lodge Oceanfront Suites in Crescent Beach. This pay for 2, stay for 3 nights special is offered in May for the first time and is valid for stays May 9 - 14, 2019. Make your reservation online at www.BeachersLodge.com

In honor of Mother's Day, Carriage Way Inn serves Moms complimentary mimosas with their Chef's Choice Hot Breakfast on Mother's Day Sunday. Stay at least 2 consecutive weekday nights (Sunday through Thursday) and get 25% off your weekday nights from 4/4-5/23/19. https://www.carriageway.com/Specials/

TRYP by Wyndham Sebastian St. Augustine Mother's Day Package includes a bottle of wine and chocolate covered strawberries for the month of May.

Ponte Vedra Inn and Club is offering a special rate for oceanfront rooms at $199 including buffet breakfast for two Mother's Day weekend, Friday, May 10 - Sunday, May 12.

The Lodge & Club Ponte Vedra Beach is offering oceanfront rooms starting at $249 including buffet breakfast for two Mother's Day weekend, Friday May 10 - Sunday, May 12.

For Mother's Day, Vernon's at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is serving a Sunday Brunch buffet fit for a queen! In addition to the delicious brunch favorites made with locally sourced ingredients (some straight from the resort's own Bee Hill microfarm!), younger guests will take delight in the special kids' station that offers a themed craft and coloring options alongside fun, healthy foods. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. $50 for adults, $15 for kids (ages 4-12)

Hammock Beach Resort will be serving a Mother's Day Brunch from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. featuring live entertainment, culinary stations, kids' activities and bottomless champagne bar. $55 for adults and $20 for children (4-16). Mom can relax with splendid spa services including Queen for a Day, Mom to Be, Mom and Me and Mom on the Go.

Moms will enjoy a free Mimosa on Mother's Day on all tours aboard Florida Water Tours. Gift certificates are 20% off now through Mother's Day and can be used for the Wine Tasting Cruise, Dolphin and Wildlife Adventure or the Sunset Cruise. Use code 25AUG when purchasing.

The Villa Zorayda Museum offers complimentary admission for all mothers with each regular paid adult admission on Saturday, May 11, 10 am - 5 pm (last admission is 4:30 pm) and Sunday, May 12, 11 am - 4 pm (3:30 pm last admission). Self-guided Audio tour included.

Treat Mom to a free pop on Mother's Day at all Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pop Shops.

The entire family can visit St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra to enjoy special events happening throughout the month of May including:

May 1- June 16

Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist & His Circle

Visit the Lightner Museum to see this exhibition of drawings, prints, photographs, monotypes, correspondence and sculpture from a single private collection. Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum general admission is $15. The exhibition can be seen for $5 above the price of museum admission. 75 King St., St. Augustine 904-824-2874 www.lightnermuseum.org

May 3-12

St. Augustine's Romanza Festivale of the Arts

Enjoy this arts and culture festival presented by the St. Augustine and St. Johns County community showcasing the community's talents with more than 75 dance performances, concerts, art shows and productions at various locations. www.romanzafestivale.com

May 4

Unidos en la Música: A Latin American Festival

Experience a day of Latin music, dance, workshops, art, games, food and more at Francis Field from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Performers include Baba Caiman, Taller Balancé and the King of Cumbia Celso Pina.General admission is $5, and the VIP experience is $80. 25 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 516-322-0211 www.unidosenlamusica.com

May 8, 15, 22 & 29

Music by the Sea Concert

Enjoy this free weekly concert series each Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier. Each week a different regionally-known group performs. Starting at 6 p.m., an affordable dinner is offered as an option for concertgoers. 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach 904-347-8007 www.freebeachconcerts.com

May 11

9th Annual Home & Art Tour

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., five exquisite Ponte Vedra Beach homes and an artist's studio will be open for the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach's Annual Tour. It all begins with a 9a.m. breakfast at the Center. Tickets are $46- $129. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

May 11

Vilano Beach Music Fest

Uniquely Vilano artisans, food and crafters will be on hand from 3-7 p.m. There will be a special performance by Not Quite Dead, a special tribute to the Grateful Dead. Tickets are $5 online or at the door. Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park, 2750 Anahma Dr., St. Augustine 904-540-0402 www.vilanobeachfl.com

May 12

Mother's Day Afternoon Tea - Thé français avec maman et Degas

Treat mom to a special Mother's Day Tea Party à la française replete with assorted teas, French sandwiches, sweet treats, floral crowns and a children's art activity with a music performance by Jonita from 2-4 p.m. at the Lightner Museum. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children 17 years and younger and includes a viewing of the Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist exhibition. Reservations required. 75 King St., St. Augustine 904-824-2874 www.lightnermuseum.org

May 30

Concert in the Plaza

Experience this popular tradition shared by many communities - enjoying a concert in the town square on a summer night. Free and open to the public, the concert is from 7-9 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución, at Cathedral Place and King St., St. Augustine 904-825-1004 www.citystaug.com/concerts

