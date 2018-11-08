0 Santa, tree lighting, ice skating returns to Avalon on Nov. 18

Once the calendar rolls past October and Halloween, it's time to talk Christmas. From Santa Claus to shopping to tree lightings to ice skating and more, when November arrives, it's all about the holidays.

‘Tis almost the season and Avalon in Alpharetta will soon transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays. On Nov. 18 (the Sunday before Thanksgiving) from 1 to 8 p.m., the North Fulton community is invited to get festive and celebrate the fifth annual Lighting of Avalon presented by Northside Hospital.

“Over the past few years, The Lighting of Avalon has become one of Atlanta’s largest holiday celebrations and an essential tradition for many families,” said Cayley Mullen, hospitality and marketing director at Avalon. “For the fifth year in a row, we will serve as North Fulton’s home for the holidays. We are so excited to welcome in the most magical season of the year with our closest friends, family and neighbors.”

Starting with The Lighting of Avalon, the seasonal events lineup includes:

The Lighting of Avalon: Avalon’s annual tree lighting celebration will take place on Nov. 18 from 1 to 8 p.m. The free community event that attracts thousands of holiday revelers will feature live music, family activities, ice skating performances, fireworks and so much more. The 40-foot Christmas tree, which sits atop Avalon’s world-class Concierge, will be the center of a magical parade at sunset, where Santa will arrive to light the tree and officially kick off the most wonderful time of the year. Additionally, guests who spend $300 or more during The Lighting of Avalon and present a same day receipt to Concierge will receive a free pair of tickets to Avalon on Ice. The full event schedule is as follows:

1 to 4 p.m.: Activity Row

Take the family for a stroll along Avalon Boulevard for face painting, balloon art, caricatures, photo booth fun and more!



1 to 9 p.m.: Avalon On Ice

Avalon on Ice kicks off with an enchanted ice skating performance at 1 p.m. and the rink officially opens to the public at 2 p.m.



1 to 5 p.m.: Festive Holiday Tunes and Performances

Starting at 1 p.m., enjoy a live DJ spinning holiday hits as well as seasonal performances from local entertainment throughout the day.



5 to 6 p.m.: Holiday Cheer with North Point Community Church

North Point Community Church will take the main stage to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.



6:30 to 8 p.m.: Bogey and the Viceroy Performance

Back again this year, Bogey and the Viceroy rounds out the evening with a spectacular holiday performance you won't want to miss!



7 p.m.: Tree Lights

Help Santa countdown to the lighting of the magnificent 40-foot tree to kick off the perfect holiday at Avalon!



Avalon on Ice: Avalon’s Rockefeller-inspired ice skating rink officially opens to the public on Nov. 18 during The Lighting of Avalon and will be open to revelers through January 21, 2019. Admission is $18 per adult or $14 per child under nine, including skates. A group rate for 10 or more skaters is also available, plus, a season pass is available for $175 per person. For more information on operating hours and specialty skating offers, visit experienceavalon.com .

Santa at Avalon: Santa will arrive in style at Avalon during The Lighting of Avalon and take up residence in his North Pole-inspired cottage in Palmer Plaza from Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve. Known for its technology-enhanced Santa experience, Avalon will once again offer parents the opportunity to personalize each visit with Santa using RFID tags which can be activated at Santa’s house or Concierge. Reservation appointments are full, but walk-ups will be accepted daily. For package options and hours of operation, visit experienceavalon.com .

Story Time with Santa: Each Monday beginning Nov. 19, join Santa as he reads a holiday-themed story at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $10 per child.

Pet Nights with Santa: Each Tuesday of the holiday season beginning Nov. 20, bring your furry friends to Santa’s Cottage from 4 to 7 p.m. for the paw-fect photo sesh. No appointments are necessary.

Breakfast with Santa at Chick-fil-A Avalon: Join Santa and his holly jolly elves for a delicious breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. Enjoy your choice of breakfast combo while visiting with Santa and experiencing holiday surprises! Tickets are $22 for kids and $25 for adults. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Breakfast with Santa at Oak Steakhouse: Join Santa and his cheerful elves for a delicious breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. Guests are invited to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast buffet, visit with Santa and delight in additional holidays surprises! Tickets are $30 for kids and $40 for adults. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

