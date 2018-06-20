  • Public school lunches were never like this

    By: Nelson Hicks

    ATLANTA - The school meal hall never tasted quite like this.

    Take a walk back in time to the days of encyclopedias, globes and letter jackets at an Atlanta eatery.

    Public School 404 is located on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.

    This is PS 404.

    The restaurant bills itself as a chef-driven gastropub that offers “An Education in the Art of Food & Beer.” 

    Public School 404's happy hour is known as “Recess." It's held Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

    Public School 404 serves craft beer exclusively. That certainly wasn't available in the meal hall growing up.

    The menus are composition books and include offerings such as Brown Bag Fries, PB&J Burger, Hot Mess and "What Came First," a chicken burger that includes a fried egg.

    “The overall concept originated in Los Angeles about six years ago,” Phil Kastel, executive vice president of culinary, told AJC.com. “What happened is we were trying to create a gastropub. Something fun. Something for everybody. And the name, Public School, kind of led us in that direction.

    “We focus on having a seasonal menu. We change the menu about four times a year, though there are some staples that stay around all year. We pride ourselves on serving local beer and keeping things fresh and energetic with the food.”

