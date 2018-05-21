0 Atlanta sushi restaurant named one of best restaurants in America

ATLANTA - There's no shortage of sushi restaurants in and around Atlanta. From Monkey 68 in Roswell to MF Sushi in Inman Park to Brush Sushi Izakaya in Decatur, there's always a top-notch sushi restaurant nearby.

Which one is the best? Ask 100 people and it's likely they'll give 100 different answers. But ask Thrillist, the online blog that covers food, drink, travel and entertainment across the globe, and they'll tell you it's Tomo Japanese Restaurant.

Writers Matt Lynch and Andy Kryza picked the best 31 sushi restaurants in America and Tomo was the only Georgia restaurant to make the cut.

What an honor to be mentioned in USA Today's list. https://t.co/wB1jAG90af pic.twitter.com/qXyO1n9WkF — Tomo Buckhead (@tomobuckhead) August 20, 2016

Owner Tomo Naito came to the United States to study theater at Queens College in New York, the Tomo website notes. While there, he worked in several restaurants. Soon after graduation, he realized his true passion was in the kitchen and his culinary journey began. He worked at Nobu in Las Vegas before moving to Atlanta to open his own place.

"He opened Tomo with one basic idea: To do contemporary Japanese food with the absolute finest hand picked ingredients from all over the world," the website notes.

Thrillist noted, "Several years have passed since he upgraded from his original strip mall digs to a more glitzy Buckhead home, but the execution of signature creations like the Lobster a la Musso -- an indulgent amalgam of lobster sashimi and uni with yuzu ponzu, white truffle oil, and quail egg -- thankfully has not."

Tomo is located on Peachtree Street at the Ritz Carlton Residences.

