0 Atlanta restaurant makes Most Romantic Restaurants in America list

With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to make plans for the big night.

And if a night out is part of the plan, it's never too early to make a call to the only non-chain Atlanta restaurant to make the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America list.

OpenTable, the online restaurant reservations provider, compiled the list from more than 12 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners from across the country.

Babette's Cafe on North Highland Avenue is the only non-chain restaurant to make the list.

More than 24 years ago, the French restaurant opened after Marla Adams was inspired by the Academy Award-winning film "Babette's Feast." Since then, she and Chef Justin Kurtz have "offered the flavor of stepping into a restaurant that is tucked into the French countryside, making diners forget that they are just minutes away from downtown Atlanta."

Whether the slowly braised meats, mussels or filet mignon with Gorgonzola sauce and tobacco onion rings are on your Valentine's list, users agree that Babette's Cafe is the place for a great meal in an intimate setting.

"Every visit is better than the one before," one OpenTable user noted. "Perfect seasonal menu, small plates, cassoulet, fish, or chicken, lamb or beef, never disappoints."

“Valentine’s Day is all about sharing food with loved ones. Whether enjoyed with a significant other, a friend, or with family, a delicious meal accompanied by elegant ambiance and superb service is the perfect way to celebrate,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable chief dining officer. “Be it Feb. 14 or any time you want to connect with someone in your life, this year’s winning restaurants have created the ideal spots for intimate dining experiences.”

One other non-chain restaurant in Georgia made the list. That distinction went to the Frog Hollow Tavern in Augusta. Three chain restaurants made the list, with the Melting Pot being the only one of the three to have a location in Georgia. There is one in Roswell, Savannah, Atlanta, Duluth and Kennesaw.

