ATLANTA - The NickiHndrxx tour is headed to Atlanta.
Hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announced they’ll be hitting the road together on Monday. The tour will visit Philips Arena on Thursday, Oct. 25.
The tour will visit 50 cities across North America and Europe.
Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m.Tickets prices are $182.00, $122.00, $96.00, $76.00 and $56.00.
Minaj is set to release her fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10th.
