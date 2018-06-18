  • Nicki Minaj, Future tour coming to Atlanta

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The NickiHndrxx tour is headed to Atlanta.

    Hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announced they’ll be hitting the road together on Monday. The tour will visit Philips Arena on Thursday, Oct. 25.

    The tour will visit 50 cities across North America and Europe. 

    Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m.Tickets prices are $182.00, $122.00, $96.00, $76.00 and $56.00.

    Minaj is set to release her fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10th.

    RELATED: Jay-Z and Beyonce add second Atlanta tour date

    RELATED: Drake announces new tour with Migos ... and they're coming to Atlanta

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nicki Minaj, Future tour coming to Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta bars to watch the 2018 World Cup

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Hamilton' will return to Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Looking for love? Come to 'The Bachelor' casting event in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Imagine Music Festival announces lineup