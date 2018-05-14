  • Drake announces new tour with Migos ... and they're coming to Atlanta

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Get ready, Atlanta! Drake and the Migos announced a new tour with two stops at Philips Arena.

    Drake announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" where he'll be joined by special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos.

    The 41-date tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on July 26 and includes the two stops at Philips Arena on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17.

    The tour announcement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his fifth studio album 'Scorpion.'

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

    AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES

    Thu Jul 26

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Vivint Smart Home Arena

    Sat Jul 28

    Denver, CO

    Pepsi Center

    Tue Jul 31

    Kansas City, MO

    Sprint Center

    Wed Aug 01

    St. Paul, MN

    Xcel Energy Center

    Fri Aug 10

    Toronto, ON

    Air Canada Centre

    Sat Aug 11

    Toronto, ON

    Air Canada Centre

    Tue Aug 14

    Detroit, MI

    Little Caesars Arena

    Fri Aug 17

    Chicago, IL

    United Center

    Sat Aug 18

    Chicago, IL

    United Center

    Fri Aug 24

    New York, NY

    Madison Square Garden

    Sat Aug 25

    New York, NY

    Madison Square Garden

    Thu Aug 30

    Brooklyn, NY

    Barclays Center

    Fri Aug 31

    Brooklyn, NY

    Barclays Center

    Tue Sep 04

    Montreal, QC

    Bell Centre

    Fri Sep 07

    Boston, MA

    TD Garden

    Sat Sep 08

    Boston, MA

    TD Garden

    Wed Sep 12

    Washington, DC

    Capital One Arena

    Thu Sep 13

    Washington, DC

    Capital One Arena

    Sat Sep 15

    Philadelphia, PA

    Wells Fargo Center

    Tue Sep 18

    Nashville, TN

    Bridgestone Arena

    Fri Sep 21

    Miami, FL

    AmericanAirlines Arena

    Sat Sep 22

    Miami, FL

    AmericanAirlines Arena

    Mon Sept 24

    New Orleans, LA

    Smoothie King Center

    Wed Sep 26

    Dallas, TX

    American Airlines Center

    Sat Sep 29

    Houston, TX

    Toyota Center

    Sun Sep 30

    Houston, TX

    Toyota Center

    Fri Oct 05

    Las Vegas, NV

    MGM Grand Garden Arena

    Sat Oct 06

    Las Vegas, NV

    MGM Grand Garden Arena

    Mon Oct 08

    Phoenix, AZ

    Gila River Arena

    Fri Oct 12

    Los Angeles, CA

    STAPLES Center

    Sat Oct 13

    Los Angeles, CA

    STAPLES Center

    Tue Oct 16

    Los Angeles, CA

    The Forum

    Wed Oct 17

    Los Angeles, CA

    The Forum

    Fri Oct 26

    Oakland, CA

    Oracle Arena

    Sat Oct 27

    Oakland, CA

    Oracle Arena

    Thu Nov 01

    Seattle, WA

    Tacoma Dome

    Sat Nov 03

    Vancouver, BC

    Rogers Arena

    Sun Nov 04

    Vancouver, BC

    Rogers Arena

    Tue Nov 06

    Edmonton, AB

    Rogers Place

    Fri Nov 16

    Atlanta, GA

    Philips Arena

    Sat Nov 17

    Atlanta, GA

    Philips Arena

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drake announces new tour with Migos ... and they're coming to Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    FREE massages, Mimosas, manicures for Mother's Day at popular attraction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Climb Aboard the Millennium Falcon at SunTrust Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    FREE margaritas, taquitos, restaurant specials for Cinco de Mayo

  • Headline Goes Here

    World's largest bounce house coming to Atlanta