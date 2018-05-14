ATLANTA - Get ready, Atlanta! Drake and the Migos announced a new tour with two stops at Philips Arena.
Drake announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" where he'll be joined by special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos.
The 41-date tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on July 26 and includes the two stops at Philips Arena on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17.
The tour announcement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his fifth studio album 'Scorpion.'
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES
|
Thu Jul 26
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Sat Jul 28
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Tue Jul 31
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Wed Aug 01
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Fri Aug 10
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Sat Aug 11
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Tue Aug 14
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Fri Aug 17
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Sat Aug 18
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Fri Aug 24
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Sat Aug 25
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Thu Aug 30
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Fri Aug 31
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Tue Sep 04
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
|
Fri Sep 07
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sat Sep 08
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Wed Sep 12
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Thu Sep 13
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Sat Sep 15
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Tue Sep 18
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Fri Sep 21
|
Miami, FL
|
AmericanAirlines Arena
|
Sat Sep 22
|
Miami, FL
|
AmericanAirlines Arena
|
Mon Sept 24
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Wed Sep 26
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Sat Sep 29
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Sun Sep 30
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Fri Oct 05
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Sat Oct 06
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Mon Oct 08
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Gila River Arena
|
Fri Oct 12
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
STAPLES Center
|
Sat Oct 13
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
STAPLES Center
|
Tue Oct 16
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Wed Oct 17
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Fri Oct 26
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
Sat Oct 27
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
Thu Nov 01
|
Seattle, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Sat Nov 03
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Sun Nov 04
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Tue Nov 06
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Rogers Place
|
Fri Nov 16
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
|
Sat Nov 17
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
