New roller coaster coming to Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. — Expect a blaze of excitement in Tampa Bay this coming Spring, as Busch Gardens brings to life a legend with its newest roller coaster “Phoenix Rising,” – the park’s tenth coaster, and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park. This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions, and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain. “Phoenix Rising” will be the first coaster to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns and surprises for families riding together.

The best way to experience Busch Gardens is with a 2024 Annual Pass and pass holders will be the first to ride the family-friendly coaster “Phoenix Rising” before it opens to the public.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, “Phoenix Rising” is a family-friendly suspended roller coaster, traveling up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-feet journey. With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, “Phoenix Rising” will be the perfect attraction for thrill-seeking families to embark on and have fun together.

“Phoenix Rising” will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Joining a comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

