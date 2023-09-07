Busch Gardens Spooktacular set to open this weekend

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Starting this Saturday, guests looking for family-friendly fun will be in for quite the treat at Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular. A whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky Halloween fun, Spooktacular is an immersive experience ideal for the little ones full of eye-catching new characters, trick-or-treating, a colorful costume parade and more.

A returning favorite, this year’s Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be bigger than ever, taking place every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 9 through Oct. 29 plus Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 12 – 4 p.m. The event, located at the Festival Walkway, is included with regular park admission. Some of the activities for families as well as new offerings this year are:

New! Kandy’s Pumpkin Palooza: Kandy’s big dream to become a witch continues. And with big dreams come big spells and bigger pumpkins. This new walk-through experience is the perfect location for a family photo opportunity.

New! Time Peace and Alfred: Pumpkins are not the only things affected by Kandy's training sessions. A slight miscalculation of Kandy's spells resulted in the creation of the newest long-legged members of Kandy's world: Time Peace and Alfred.

New! Professor Pufflemintz: This year's Spooktacular sees the debut of Professor Pufflemintz, a science professor in charge of interactive experiments. A true amalgamation of fun and learning.

Kandy's World: Join Kandy as she shares her journey to becoming a real witch as well as stories of her spell training and eagerness to satisfy the sweet tooth with lots of candy.

Spooktacular Costume Parade: A colorful parade of costumes will bring the Spooktacular Costume Parade to life. On this magical catwalk, all the guests, especially the little ones, are top models!

Storytime with Kandy: Situated next to Kandy's picture-perfect pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests will be immersed in the popular story "Room on a Broom," where everybody has a place, and everyone belongs.

Trick-or-Treating: With eight trick-or-treat stations, Busch Gardens Spooktacular is the perfect location for guests to purchase a bag and partake in the sweet seasonal tradition.

