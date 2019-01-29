Krispy Kreme unveils new donuts for Valentines Day

Valentines Day lovebirds might not be able to say "Love" or Only You" with a Sweethearts candy this year, but they will be able to say it with a donut.
With a shortage of candy conversation hearts expected this Valentine season, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is showing America just how "Crazy 4 U" they are by introducing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”
Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including “DM Me,” “All The Feels,” and “Be Mine.”
The conversation gets even sweeter since the doughnuts feature four Krispy Kreme classic fillings – cake batter, strawberries & kreme, raspberry-filled and chocolate kreme-filled.
“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up.”
Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.
