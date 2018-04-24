0 Free things to do: Spring festivals, artists' market, Zoo Paws, more

Wesleyan Artist Market – Thursday to Saturday, April 26 – 28

If you like great art, come out to the Wesleyan Artist Market. The two-day art fair features 100 artists, entertainment and food trucks at Wesleyan School.

Inman Park Spring Festival – Friday to Sunday, April 27 – 29

Don’t miss out on the Inman Spring Park Festival. The weekend will feature a tour of homes, a zany street parade and artists’ market, live music, food vendors and kids’ activities in Inman Park.

Clarkston Culture Fest -- Saturday, April 28

The Clarkston Culture Fest is the place to be this weekend. The festival will have a 5K, a one-mile family run, a parade, a cultural village, local musicians, vendors and a kids’ zone. Everything is free except the 5K.

All About Kids Expo – Saturday, April 28

Looking for some free fun for your kids this weekend? Bring them to the All About Kids Expo, which promises entertainment and free family fun for all. The expo will provide a family fun zone, plus exhibitors selling child care, summer camps and health and education services at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville. The event and parking are free.

Zoo Paws – Saturday, April 28

Meet your new best friend – right outside the Zoo! Zoo Atlanta teams up with the Atlanta Humane Society for an all-new pet adoption event in Grant Park. Zoo Paws returns for a second year after more than 50 dogs found forever homes at the event in 2017. Other highlights will include pet wellness vendors, zoo incentives for adoptive families, children’s activities and food trucks. The event is free and takes place just outside the zoo’s entrance gates.

Spring Jonquil Festival – Saturday and Sunday, April 28 – 29

All roads lead to Smyrna for the Spring Jonquil Festival. The event will feature 175 arts and crafts booths, live music, a Saturday 5K run/walk, festival food and a children’s area at the Village Green.

Duluth Spring Arts Festival – Saturday to Sunday, April 28 – 29

The Duluth Spring Festival offers art vendors, art demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area and festival food on Duluth Town Green.

