    Georgia Movies in the Park (free movies) – Saturday, June 16

    Enjoy a good summer evening on the lawn with friends and family members while watching the movie “Jumanji: Welcome to Jungle” in Woodstock.

    Free movies in Brookhaven – Thursday, June 14

    Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a showing of the movie “Paddington 2” at dusk on the green space at Town Brookhaven.

    Summer in the City – Friday, June 15

    Don’t miss out on the summer fun with the Summer in the City. Enjoy 60 tons of sand on the street, kids’ activities, bands, carnival food, beer and wine.

    McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival – Saturday, June 16

    This fun and exciting festival will feature live music, food and a kids’ zone in Alexander Park.

    Father’s Day at the Zoo – Sunday, June 17

    Take your dad to the zoo. Dads enters free with any regular adult or child ticket purchase on Father’s Day at Zoo Atlanta.

