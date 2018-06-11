  • Football, free stuff for dad on Father's Day

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - If your dad loves football, relaxing and free stuff, a trip to the College Football Hall of Fame might be in order for Father's Day.

    The downtown Atlanta attraction is a shrine to the greatest players, coaches and moments in the history of college football. The College Football Hall of Fame features 95,000 square feet of nothing but college football. There are 50 engaging and interactive exhibits, a 45-yard indoor football field and a wall of more than 750 football helmets.

    For Father's Day, the attraction is offering dads free admission with the purchase of a regular-priced ticket, a free family photo and a complimentary chair massage, and the first 100 dads through the door will receive a $25 gift card to The Home Depot.

    Father's Day is Sunday, June 17.

