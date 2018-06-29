Cousins Maine Lobster brings taste of Maine to Lenox Square

ATLANTA - Cousins Maine Lobster has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant, serving up delicious sustainable lobster rolls in Atlanta’s Lenox Square.
Co-founder Jim Tselikis and cousin Saban Lomac started the lobster-truck business in Los Angeles, California back in April of 2012. The duo appeared on “Shark Tank” and sealed a business deal with Babara Corcoran.
Access Atlanta’s Brittany Tenenbaum caught up with Tselikis at the new spot, and he shared a little bit about the experience, explaining, “’Shark Tank’ was certainly a wild ride for us. We only had about three months of business under our belts. Fortunately, it proved to be a phenomenal success with doing a deal with Barbara who’s been like a family member ever since, and amazing for our business.”
Tselikis also shared his excitement about the grand opening, as well as what customers can expect when visiting the new location, saying,
“When customer’s step inside Cousins Maine Lobster at Lenox Square, we literally want them to feel like they’ve just stepped into a lobster shack in Maine. Literally it was named best in the world last year, so they should feel good about the food that they’re eating. We want you to step in, relax, have the best food in the world, maybe a beer or a glass of wine and enjoy.”
Check out Access Atlanta’s Brittany Tenenbaum interviewing Tselikis and getting a VIP tour of the new restaurant in the video above.
For more information, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/
