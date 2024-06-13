Can you escape? Mirror Maze arrives at Fernbank Museum

“Can you escape?” That’s the question that will linger in your mind as you step into the Mirror Maze, Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s latest attraction.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Mario Moreno from Fernbank said. “I feel like I am back when I was a kid. It’s a lot of fun to go in there and kind of almost feel your way through. Once you’re in there, it’s like walking into a whole new world.”

This new world is brimming with twists, turns, and even a few hidden Easter eggs within the maze. Spanning 1,700 square feet, the Mirror Maze stands as the centerpiece of the exhibit, “A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature.”

“(The exhibit) is all about patterns in nature,” Moreno said. “So we talk about spirals, the Voronoi pattern, fractals and the golden ratio and how we see these patterns in nature and how also we use them as humans during our everyday lives.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature “Can you escape?” (Nelson Hicks)

After maneuvering through the mirror maze, visitors can further explore patterns through interactive exhibits and hands-on experiences.

“We can look maybe at a pine comb or a flower and kind of see those spirals forming, but if we look at things that people have built, we use those same patterns maybe in a staircase or maybe even the golden ratio, we use that to build buildings, to make some of the most historic buildings. So, I think it’s really amazing that even hundreds of years ago, people were using these patterns in their everyday lives,” Moreno said.

Following an exploration of the interactive displays and multiple ventures through the mirror maze, visitors can unwind with movies in the Giant Screen Theater, and explore WildWoods, Fernbank Forest, and all the other offerings the museum provides.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group