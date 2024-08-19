Atlanta Braves host Alumni weekend Aug. 23-25, see the schedule

Do you want to meet your favorite former Atlanta Braves player? Here’s your chance!
The Atlanta Braves will host the annual Alumni Weekend at Truist Park, Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25 as the team faces the Washington Nationals. Fans can experience a full weekend of opportunities to meet Braves legends with activities in The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park.
Friday, August 23 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)
6:00 p.m. – Braves Legends Parade through The Battery Atlanta
Before entering Truist Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue to see the legends. The parade will begin outside the Silverspot Cinema near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Battery Avenue. It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.
6:50 p.m. – Alumni Weekend Roll Call Introductions
Braves legends will be introduced individually as they parade down a red carpet in center field. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, August 24 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Alumni Autographs
The legends will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game against the Nationals. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the Truist Park gates. Alumni will sign specially designed Alumni Weekend autograph cards only. No personal items are permitted. Autographs are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No posed photos will be allowed.
6:20 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. – Softball Home Run Derby
Alumni will compete in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby. Bally Sports Southeast will bring viewers unique coverage of the event during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show. Multiple camera angles as well as analysts will showcase the action along with the participant interactions.
Sunday, August 25 (1:35 p.m. first pitch)
Postgame – Greg Maddux Documentary Preview Screening
After the game, enjoy a preview screening of MLB NETWORK PRESENTS: ONE OF A KIND, an all-new documentary featuring Braves legend Greg Maddux. The documentary will be screened for fans at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage before it debuts on MLB Network Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m.
Expected Alumni Roster
Mike Bell
Gene Garber
Charlie Leibrandt
Marty Perez
Bruce Benedict
Luis Gomez
Anthony Lerew
Gerald Perry
Mike Bielecki
Tommy Gregg
Keith Lockhart
Charlie Puleo
Bret Boone
Marquis Grissom
Leo Mazzone
JoJo Reyes
Francisco Cabrera
Kevin Gryboski
Brian McCann
Andrelton Simmons
Brad Clontz
Chris Hammond
Greg McMichael
Craig Skok
Chase d’Arnaud
Terry Harper
Kris Medlen
Pete Smith
Kyle Davies
Glenn Hubbard
Kevin Millwood
John Smoltz
Tim Drew
Tim Hudson
Mike Mordecai
Jeff Treadway
Nick Esasky
Chuck James
Dale Murphy
Michael Tucker
Johnny Estrada
Dion James
Greg Norton
Dan Uggla
Julio Franco
Kelly Johnson
CJ Nitkowski
Jonny Venters
Jeff Francoeur
Chipper Jones
Ed Olwine
Jerome Walton
Marvin Freeman
Rafael Furcal
Jair Jurjjens
Ryan Klesko
Terry Pendleton
Eddie Perez
Please note: All appearances are subject to change. All autograph lines are on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed. Lines can be cut off at any time.
