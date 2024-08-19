Atlanta Braves host Alumni weekend Aug. 23-25, see the schedule

Do you want to meet your favorite former Atlanta Braves player? Here’s your chance!

The Atlanta Braves will host the annual Alumni Weekend at Truist Park, Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25 as the team faces the Washington Nationals. Fans can experience a full weekend of opportunities to meet Braves legends with activities in The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park.

Friday, August 23 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

6:00 p.m. – Braves Legends Parade through The Battery Atlanta

Before entering Truist Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue to see the legends. The parade will begin outside the Silverspot Cinema near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Battery Avenue. It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

6:50 p.m. – Alumni Weekend Roll Call Introductions

Braves legends will be introduced individually as they parade down a red carpet in center field. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Alumni Autographs

The legends will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game against the Nationals. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the Truist Park gates. Alumni will sign specially designed Alumni Weekend autograph cards only. No personal items are permitted. Autographs are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No posed photos will be allowed.

6:20 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. – Softball Home Run Derby

Alumni will compete in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby. Bally Sports Southeast will bring viewers unique coverage of the event during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show. Multiple camera angles as well as analysts will showcase the action along with the participant interactions.

Sunday, August 25 (1:35 p.m. first pitch)

Postgame – Greg Maddux Documentary Preview Screening

After the game, enjoy a preview screening of MLB NETWORK PRESENTS: ONE OF A KIND, an all-new documentary featuring Braves legend Greg Maddux. The documentary will be screened for fans at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage before it debuts on MLB Network Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m.

Expected Alumni Roster

Mike Bell

Gene Garber

Charlie Leibrandt

Marty Perez

Bruce Benedict

Luis Gomez

Anthony Lerew

Gerald Perry

Mike Bielecki

Tommy Gregg

Keith Lockhart

Charlie Puleo

Bret Boone

Marquis Grissom

Leo Mazzone

JoJo Reyes

Francisco Cabrera

Kevin Gryboski

Brian McCann

Andrelton Simmons

Brad Clontz

Chris Hammond

Greg McMichael

Craig Skok

Chase d’Arnaud

Terry Harper

Kris Medlen

Pete Smith

Kyle Davies

Glenn Hubbard

Kevin Millwood

John Smoltz

Tim Drew

Tim Hudson

Mike Mordecai

Jeff Treadway

Nick Esasky

Chuck James

Dale Murphy

Michael Tucker

Johnny Estrada

Dion James

Greg Norton

Dan Uggla

Julio Franco

Kelly Johnson

CJ Nitkowski

Jonny Venters

Jeff Francoeur

Chipper Jones

Ed Olwine

Jerome Walton

Marvin Freeman

Rafael Furcal

Jair Jurjjens

Ryan Klesko

Terry Pendleton

Eddie Perez

Please note: All appearances are subject to change. All autograph lines are on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed. Lines can be cut off at any time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

See Painted Pickle, massive one-of-a-kind pickleball entertainment venue, in Atlanta

PHOTOS: Tiny Doors in popular, unique places all over Atlanta

Top things to do in and around Atlanta this week

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group