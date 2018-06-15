0 Atlanta Braves honor legend Walter Banks with T-shirt collection

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are honoring one of the team's legends, but one who has never played a single game for the Braves.

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC/HSHIN@AJC.COM MARCH 31, 2017 ATLANTA Longtime usher Walter Banks works in the stands as the Atlanta Braves take the field

The team announced the launch of the Walter Banks collection. Banks is the Braves' longest-serving game day employee. This year marks his 53rd season with the Braves at his third ballpark. He made his debut in 1965 at Atlanta Stadium, and later moved with the team when Turner Field opened in 1997.

(Banks arrives at SunTrust Park for opening day via Uber.)

Through his time with the organization, Banks has become a living legend for Braves baseball fans.

“Walter means the world to our organization and we love that he will be sharing his favorite things with our fans,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO. “We also hope that we have a sea of fans wearing a T-shirt with Walter’s image on it showing their love for our cherished friend.”

The collection features a T-shirt designed by the legend himself. The rotating collection will also feature “Walter’s Picks,” which are a handpicked selection of Banks’ favorite Braves apparel and accessories.

A portion of the proceeds will be given to Banks.

Fans can see the collection at the Braves Clubhouse Store located at SunTrust Park near the right field gate.

RELATED: Football, free stuff for dad on Father's Day

© 2018 Cox Media Group.